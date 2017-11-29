VOTE NOW! From Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif; Which Of These Actresses Is Leading Bollywood?

In this changing phase, Bollywood has now been changing its gears from just being all-hero films and giving opportunities to every character in the film.

There are movies which are remembered just for its actresses, be it Tanu Weds Manu or Dear Zindagi.

Let’s look at the top 5 ladies who are leading Bollywood with style and grace:

1. Deepika Padukone

Post her mini Hollywood detour, the powerhouse talent of Bollywood is back with Padmavati. Yes! the movie has been facing a mud fight with issues but she still remains the favourite of many even after having no Bollywood film for almost 2 years.

2. Alia Bhatt

A perfect example of ‘chota packet bada dhamaka’ – Alia Bhatt has proved her talent since its first film. Student Of The Year, her debut, no one even wildly predicted this girl will do movies like Highway, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi. With amassing a huge fan following in all sections, Alia is a strong contender in this race.

3. Katrina Kaif

Tearing apart box office in Dhoom 3, Katrina Kaif saw some duds in Baar Baar Dekho and Jagga Jasoos but she will be back on track with Tiger Zinda Hai. Reuniting with Salman Khan, Katrina is back in this race as the film will surely end up garnering monstrous numbers at the box office.

4. Kangana Ranaut

Queen and Tanu Weds Manu series is enough to prove this actress’ acting power. Her latest film, Simran, though bombed at the box office but Kangana walked out with all praises from every corner. With her upcoming period drama, Manikarnika, there are chances of her having another solo movie with good box office numbers.

5. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan, who was once termed as lady Khan of Bollywood, got lost somewhere in the way of selling films just on the basis of her name. But, with Tumhari Sulu she is back again as her performance is loved by everyone with the film doing well at the box office.

We know there are many more talented actresses which could not make it to the list, know us your opinions in the comments section below. Also, vote your choice in the poll below.