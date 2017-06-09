Going through the latest buzz, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan might reunite for the 4th time for an upcoming film titled Shiddat.

The Jodi has always done wonders at the box office with their crackling chemistry and romance. Alia and Varun were seen together in their debut film Student Of The Year then Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and later in latter’s sequel titled Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

On that note, there have been many such Jodis who have ruled the hearts and box office numbers with their sizzling on-screen chemistry. We have listed 8 popular Jodis in Bollywood, let us know which duo is picture-perfect according to you in the comment section!

1. Shah Rukh Khan – Kajol

This Jodi has always been the talk of the town due to their chemistry as lovers, best friends or a married pair on-screen. The couple has shared the silver screen in 8 films till date and they are Baazigar (1993), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Karan Arjun (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi… Kabhie Gham (2001), My Name is Khan (2010), Koochie Koochie Hota Hai (2013) and Dilwale (2015).

2. Ranbir Kapoor – Deepika Padukone

This couple has done 3 films together – Bachna Ae Hasseno, Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. Although the popular couple broke up after dating each other for some time, their fans still love seeing them pairing up on-screen. The actors have commendably maintained a professional relationship even after their breakup.

3. Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif

Same case here too! Katrina Kaif was introduced by Salman Khan in the industry with the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005. The duo, who were in a relationship for quite some years, broke up before their 2nd film Ek Tha Tiger. Nevertheless, their chemistry still was lauded in Ek Tha Tiger. This couple will be seen together again in Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel titled Tiger Zinda Hai.

4. Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone

If rumoured are to be believed this duo is still dating. The news about this Jodi has always taken the internet by storm.

Ranveer and Deepika have shown some sizzling chemistry in films like Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They have become the royal couple of Bollywood with their royal on-screen appearances.

For the 3rd time, this Jodi is coming together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati which also stars Shahid Kapoor.

5. Akshay Kumar – Katrina Kaif

Their pairing has undoubtedly set an unmatched standard of romance and good chemistry on-screen. Singh is Kinng, Namastey London, Welcome, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye…Akshay Kumar and Katrina have a huge list of films in their kitty but it has been a while now that their fans haven’t seen this duo together on silver screen!

6. Govinda – Karisma Kapoor

This pair has been a favourite Jodi of all time. They have delivered many blockbusters like Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural and popular No. 1 series Hero No. 1 and Coolie No. 1, to name a few. This duo stole everyone’s hearts with their dancing moves and sexy chemistry on-screen.

7. Amitabh Bachchan – Rekha

The reel life couple which was about to turn into a real life couple long back landed up being the reel life couple only. With movies like Silsila, Mr. Natwarlal and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, the legendary stars dominated the industry in the early 1970s and there was no chance that their film could fail at the box office. This couple has been a timeless couple.

8. Dharmendra – Hema Malini

This couple has done a countless number of films together. They became the reel and real life couple after doing many blockbuster films together like Sharafat, Tum Haseen Main Jawaan, Naya Zamana, Raja Jani. Seeta aur Geeta, Jugnu, Dost, Patthar aur Payal, Sholay, Pratiggya, Kahte Hain Mujhko Raja, Charas, Maa, Dream Girl, Kinara, Chacha Bhatija, Dillagi, Azaad, Dil Ka Heera, The Burning Train, Alibaba aur 40 Chor, Aas Paas, Samraa, Baghavat, Rajput, Razia Sultan, Raaj Tilak, Jaan Hatheli Pe, Aatank. Hema directed Dharmendra in Tell Me O Kkhuda (2011) also.

Tell us, which is your favourite jodi?