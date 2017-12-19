Time and again Bollywood have used the formula of cop oriented stories using big names in the industry to play the part. From Akshay Kumar in Rowdy Rathore to Ranveer Singh in Simmba our Bollywood star have experimented with their looks to increase our entertainment quotient over time.

1. Akshay Kumar in Rowdy Rathore

Akshay Kumar had a double role in Rowdy Rathore as Shiva and ASP Vikram Rathore, a disciplined and respected police officer. His look in the movie with moustache and khaki complimented the strong character of ASP Rathore that he was playing. A man who would sacrifice his life for welfare for the society and no one better than Akshay could have done justice to this character.

2. Ajay Devgn in Singham Returns:

Aata Majhi Satakli best describes Bajirao Singham the character portrayed by Ajay Devgn, the cop who would go to all extents to prevent crime and violence and to put the wrong doers behind bars. This cop has a romantic side to him as well. Standing tall with moustache and shades, Ajay Devgn definitely did a good job there.

3. Salman Khan in Dabangg 2:

Inspector Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan has two sides to him. One where his comic timing is on point and one where he can make the goons and assassins run for their life. With his interesting moves and relatable accent, he surely reminded us of the cops we have come across in our real life.

4. Ranveer Singh in Simmba:

Recently the poster of Simmba was released and the new cop in town this time is Ranveer Singh. Ranveer as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao, dressed in police uniform complete with the handlebar moustache and aviators and a wide smile on his face looks very quirky and notorious. The character looks much interested in comedy similar to what policemen are supposed to do onscreen. This poster is surely making us crave for more nitty-gritty details about the cop we are loving so much.

5. Arjun Kapoor in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar:

Not much is known about the character of Arjun Kapoor in the movie other than the fact that he is playing a cop. He recently shared a picture of his in the getup from the movie where we saw him as a serious, no nonsense and intense kind of cop who means business. His new look has seriously made our curiosity meter go real high.