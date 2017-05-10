Vote! Deepika-Katrina-Alia Which Actress Duo Should be Signed For SRK’s Dwarf Film?

Shah Rukh Khan started off 2017 with a massive film like Raees that won him a lot of praises. The actor has another film lined up for the year, which is Imtiaz Ali directorial, temporarily titled as The Ring. It is set to hit the theaters in August this year.

Although, apart from this, one of the actor’s most talked about project has been the Aanand L Rai film. Shah Rukh is all set to be seen as a dwarf in the film.

While the project is slated to hit the theaters over Christmas 2018, the director has currently been of a location recce for it. According to reports, Meerut was finalized for the shoot but in keeping with the film’s VFX demands, a majority of the film will be shot in Mumbai itself.

Buzz is, the sets are being raised at a suburban studio that look like Meerut’s famous areas.

What’s interesting is that the film still does not have its final female leads. Yes! There are going to be two actresses in the film. While many reports had suggested that his Happy New Year co-star Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif had been chosen for the roles, we hear the former has backed out of the project. Some fresh reports even suggested that his Dear Zindagi co-star, Alia Bhatt has been approached for the role. If this is true, this will be the first time Alia will romance Shah Rukh, unlike their last film together.

Katrina has not made any official statements about her role in the film. She recently wrapped up the shooting of her film Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor and will now start working on Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan.

Interestingly, if Deepika and Katrina do come together for a film, it will be interesting to see their camaraderie off-screen, thanks to their dating history with Ranbir.

Previously, Aanand L Rai has worked with Kangana Ranaut in two of his most succesful films, Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel and with Sonam Kapoor in Ranjhanaa.

Let’s see who the lucky ladies are this time! Till then, you tell us, which jodi would you want to see romancing with SRK.