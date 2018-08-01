Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif & Others Who Won Big!

One of the the most anticipated events of the year, Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 was hosted yesterday in Mumbai, which was attended by Bollywood’s top stars. Celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut & Janhvi Kapoor graced the award ceremony with their presence. The red carpet witnessed fashionistas glazing in their fashionable best. Celebrities posed for the shutterbugs on the red carpet and even interacted with the media.

Along with glamour, celebrities along with the fans were curious to find out who bags awards for different categories under Vogue Beauty Awards.

Following is the list of categories along with the winners:

· Man of the Moment Award: Rajkummar Rao

· Beauty of the Year Award: Kangana Ranaut

· Fresh Face Award: Janhvi Kapoor

· Beautiful Man of the Decade Award: Shah Rukh Khan

· Fitspiration of the Year Award: Katrina Kaif

· Most Beautiful Man of the Year Award: Saif Ali Khan

· Best Wellness Expert Award: Dr. Jewel Gamadia

· Best Makeup artist of the Year Award: Sandhya Shekhar

· Flawless Face Award: Vidya Balan

· Lifetime Achievement Award: Simone Tata

· Best Fitness Expert Award: Deepika Mehta

· Beauty Legend Award: Shabana Azmi

· Best Photographer: Errikos Andreou

· Model of the Year Award: Radhika Nair

· Best Skin Expert Award: Dr. Dinyar Boxwalla

· Favourite Face to watch out for Award: Banita Sandhu

Congratulations to all the winners!