Actor-Philanthropist Vivek Oberoi is currently shooting for his Tamil debut, Vivegam in Serbia. Despite the extreme cold temperatures which range into minus 12 degrees, the actor has been putting an extra effort of shooting in tough times.

The action-thriller, co-written and directed by Siva, features South stars Ajith, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan, as leads with Vivek stepping into the role of the villain.

“It’s more of an anti-hero character,” Vivek pointed out, adding that he has been riding battle tanks and shooting high-voltage stunts at the Belgrade Air Force base in minus 12 degrees.

Made at a mega budget of Rs 120 crores, Vivegam features high-octane action sequences choreographed by world renowned action director and crew who have also worked on several Hollywood blockbusters. Last month, the film’s shoot also took place in Bulgaria. A source had earlier informed IANS, “The team had originally planned to complete Bulgaria portion in November last year. However, due to some unknown reasons, they had to return without completing what was planned.”

Vivek, who recently shot daredevil action sequences at Belgrade Air Force base in Serbia, is excited to share the screen space alongside South superstar Ajith Kumar in Vivegam, considered as one of the most awaited films of this year. This is not the first time Vivek is taking up the role of an antagonist, he was earlier seen showing off his grey side in a big budget film like Krrish 3.

Vivek also has another Bollywood release lined up this year. He will be seen in YRF’s next starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Rhea Chakraborty, the film is a story of three people trying to rob a bank, and how they pick the worst day possible to do it. Touted as a fun comic thriller, the film is directed by Bumpy and produced by Ashish Patil. It is set for release worldwide on June 16.