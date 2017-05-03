Kamal Haasan unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2. The film is a sequel to his 2013 release, Vishwaroopam. In the first look poster released by the star, he is seen looking intense with wounds and the tricolour in the background.

He shared the poster on his Twitter account, saying, “With love my country and its people.”

The film is being produced by his in-house production, Raajkamal Films International.

Check out the poster here:

Having been lying in cold storage for nearly two years, the sequel to Kamal Haasan-directed “Vishwaroopam” will release later this year.

Last month, Haasan confirmed that the project has been revived.

Also starring Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Rahul Bose and Shekhar Kapur, the film will explore the mother-son sentiment between Haasan and Waheeda Rehman, who has played a pivotal role.

The film, which has music by Ghibran, was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Hindi. It has been dubbed in Telugu.

Haasan plays a spy in the film, which he has co-written with Atul Tiwari.

In February, the actor Tweeted about the film’s update, saying “For all looking forward to ‘Vishwaroopam 2‘, I’m personally getting involved to clear the path. Bigger obstacles are out of the way. What’s left is tech and legal.”

He went on to add that nearly six months of post-production work is still pending on the project. Later, a close source had informed IANS, “Actually, ten days of shoot is still left. That’s not a major concern because the challenging part is in the post-production and it is going to be expensive. The producer is struggling to get funds.”

Looks like all is settled now. The film is all set to release in 2017.