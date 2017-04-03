Mumbai, 3rd April, 2017: Vishesh Films celebrated 30 years in the film industry on Sunday, 2nd of April, 2017. Brothers Mahesh & Mukesh Bhatt already had a strong foothold in the industry before they started their production house Vishesh Films in 1987. With 53 films to their credit, together, they produced an array of path-breaking movies that took the industry by storm! From their critically acclaimed debut film Kabzaa written by the prolific Salim Khan to the cult classic Ghulam, Raaz, Ashiqui, Vishesh Films is known as Hit Machine of the box office.

The Bhatt brothers have never shied away from taking risks. Known for their thrilling content and memorable characters, Vishesh Films served as the perfect launchpad for a number of actors in the industry. Whether it was Ajay Devgn’s stellar performance in Zakhm, introducing Emraan Hashmi or launching Kangana Ranaut in Gangster which catapulted her to fame, Vishesh Films has always been known to hone fresh talent.

Mukesh Bhatt further added, “This journey has been extremely overwhelming in all respects. Working alongside my brother for the past 30 years has been nothing short of exhilarating. Mahesh and I decided to build a legacy with Vishesh Films. His directorial skills coupled with my production knowledge helped us build a product that will continue to entertain the audience for all the years to come.”

Music is synonymous to Vishesh Films. The Bhatts’ impeccable taste in music has led to them producing chartbuster after chartbuster. Artists like Alka Yagnik, Ankit Tiwari, Mithoon or Shreya Ghoshal got their big break with Vishesh Films. Singing sensation Arijit Singh had his first successful single with Aashiqui 2’s ‘Tum Hi Ho’.

Mahesh Bhatt said, “We at Vishesh Films have built something with time that has outlived us at every juncture. We have come a long way in these 30 years. From Kabza, our aim has always been to give the audience a cinematic experience that lasts longer than the run time of a movie. We wanted to build a legacy of story-telling and we have full faith that Vishesh will be able to take forward what we have built and mould into something even better.”

Vishesh Films derived its name from Vishesh Bhatt, son of Mukesh Bhatt and nephew of Mahesh Bhatt. In 2006, Vishesh Bhatt wrote and co-produced the blockbuster movie ‘Jannat’. He was the first to introduce remixes within a mainstream film such as ‘Woh Lamhe’ from Zeher, which became an instant hit with the young audiences! Creating franchises like Jannat, Murder, Raaz and Aashiqui 2 was a game changer for Bollywood by him, which is now a trend that the industry follows.

With 30 years coming up, Vishesh proposed venturing into a new form of storytelling. Bhatt saab saw Srijit Mukherji’s critically acclaimed Bengali movie Rajkahini and decided to make its Hindi version. Srijit and Vishesh teamed up together to make the first period drama with the largest ensemble cast for the production house ever. This next-gen Bhatt is all set to humbly carry forward the legacy of the two brothers and lead the way to create content for today’s audiences.

Commenting on their 30-year long journey, Vishesh Bhatt said, “Vishesh Films have been the pioneers of fresh and edgy content. The journey of seeding great content, talent and discipline started 30 years ago and we will continue this journey in the digital space too. We are paving the way to paths untaken and reinvent the ‘normal’.”