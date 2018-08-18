Vishal Dadlani & Neha Kakkar Donate Rs.100,000 Each For This Noble Act!

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani and singer Neha Kakkar have donated Rs 100,000 each to musician Keshav Lal, who has been playing a harmonium on the footpath of Pune for over 30 years.

Keshav Lal was invited to the set of Indian Idol 10 where the show’s contestants and judges paid him a memorable tribute.

He was accompanied by his wife Soni Bai on the show. From being at the pinnacle of success to losing all his material possessions, the musician revealed that only music mattered to him and how staying loyal to one’s passion is very important.

Keshav Lal, who has worked with award winning filmmaker V Shantaram and composers Kalyanji-Anandji, performed the song Awaara hoon on his harmonium during the episode.

Vishal and Neha announced a donation of Rs 100,000 each.

“It was our privilege to witness Keshav Lalji on the show. It is so wonderful to see a man so faithful to music throughout his life. He is an inspiration for all of us,” Vishal said in a statement.

“He has taught us that one should never leave his passion, come what may. I will urge all my friends and people from the industry to try their best and help Keshav Lalji in the best possible way we can,” he added.