Vishal Bhardwaj Talks About The Hrithik -Kangana Controversy

Kangana Ranaut has been trending ever since her explosive interview on Aap Ki Adalat aired. The Queen actor had lots to share and reveal on the show, which involved names of Bollywood biggies. It seems like every time Kangana Ranaut makes a public appearance, a new controversy takes birth.

What began as publicity rounds for her new film, Simran, have turned into daily mud-slinging matches. She has always maintained that she is only answering questions honestly, and not shying away from what she considers to be the truth.

There were controversies aplenty in the run-up to the release of Rangoon. It was also said that Kangana had a constant tiff with Shahid and Saif. There were also reports stating that Rangoon director Vishal Bhardwaj also had differences of opinion with Kangana.

Recently, Vishal Bhardwaj was in Mumbai for a book launch. On being asked about the Rangoon controversy as well as the Hrithik- Kangana controversy, he told The Indian Express, “Kangana is a very professional girl. And, maybe this is the right time to talk about it. When their (Kangana and Hrithik) personal conflict was going on, if it was any other actor, they would have stopped shooting for the film in the middle stating that they need to fix their mental state (Kangana was shooting for Vishal’s film Rangoon).

Whereas Kangana was strong, even when the media was writing something or the other controversial about her every day and night. She would come for the shoot and once she was in front of the camera, she was totally into the character she was playing. After that what she used to do, I don’t know because we all were also busy with the film. But I know for a fact that it was a tough time for her. She was absolutely professional, and not even one day has she asked to stop the shooting for the film. We were shooting in the interiors of the country. So, we were totally cut off from the world, and would read the news on our phones only.”