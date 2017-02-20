Vishal Bharadwaj’s Rangoon Lands In Legal Trouble

It has now become a trend for every film nearing release to land up in some sort of a legal matter. The latest on leash is Vishal Bharadwaj’s Rangoon. The film starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles is set in the backdrop of world war 2.

According to reports, Wadia Movietone Pvt. Ltd. has filed a copyright infringement legal suit in Mumbai High court against the makers of the film.

Roy Wadia, MD of the firm has claimed that Kangana’s character of Julia in the film is inspired by Australian actress Mary Evans who is known as Fearless Nadia. He claimed that all the rights of posters and publicity material of Fearless Nadia films has been produced by his firm.

The lawsuit mentions that, makers have infringed Nadia’s character by using her costumes, catchphrase and poses.

Apparently, Wadia had earlier approached UTV in 2006 suggesting a film on Fearless Nadia but things didn’t work out then. He later heard about Bharadwaj coming up with a film on the same lines. Later, Wadia was also assured by the director that the film will only concentrate on the love story. Yet, after watching the promos, Wadia felt cheated.

The hearing of the commercial suit will be presented today in Mumbai High Court.