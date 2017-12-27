One of the most talked about couples in India, Virat and Anushka, who got married in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11 in a close family affair after a courtship of over four years. The reception in Delhi was followed by another reception in Mumbai, where various cricketers and members of the film fraternity graced the red carpet.

The sports world was represented by Chief selector Sandeep Patil, Saina Nehwal, Ravindra Jadeja, M.S. Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav.

The cricketers were dressed at their best for the reception and everybody looked perfect for the occasion! While some of them were accompanied by their families , the others rocked the red carpet alone!

The host couple looked like a dream as they complemented each other by wearing contrast clothes! Virat chose a deep blue velvet bandhgala which he paired with a pair of white pants and brown shoes while Anushka wore a dull gold heavily embroidered and embellished lehenga set teamed with a matching dupatta.

The star couple enjoyed their honeymoon in snow-capped mountains but they did not disclose the exact location. A few pictures from the duo’s honeymoon also went viral on the internet! Virat and Anushka’s nuptial was a close family affair in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. It was a hush-hush affair at a luxury heritage resort Borgo Finocchieto, a little over 100 km away from Florence.

Take a look at the pictures from the reception here:

Trending

After celebrating the New Year together, Virat will soon fly to South Africa for the upcoming series, while Anushka will begin shooting for Aanand L. Rai’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shah Rukh Khan.