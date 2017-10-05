Virat Kohli Reveals What He Dislikes About Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Aamir Khan will come together to TV screens near you in a candid and freewheeling conversation for a Diwali special. The duo will for the first time bare details and secrets on their personal lives – all in good fun ahead of the festival of lights.

Not so surprisingly, one of the topics of discussion will be Anushka Sharma who is currently in a relationship with the Indian cricket team captain. A report in The Indian Express states that the actor also mentioned what he dislikes about her:

Virat spoke about Anushka where he opened up about their relationship, “I love that she’s honest and always caring. I don’t hate but one thing I dislike is that she’s always 5-7 minutes late. She’s been with me throughout and we have a great understanding. She’s improved me as a person in last 3-4 years that we’ve been together.”

He also shared what all Aamir films he likes. Virat said, “Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, 3 Idiots and yes PK as well.” To which Aamir responded, “Haan woh toh pasand aayegi hi.” It will surely be interesting to see both Aamir and Virat bare out secrets about their life as both are known to be a little media shy and do really open up about their personal affairs.

Trending :

He also spoke about his nickname being Cheeku, “ During the Under 17, I had a haircut due to which my ears looked big. So everyone called me ‘Cheeku’ (rabbit). Eventually, MS Dhoni started & stump mic did it’s job.”

Furthermore, the actor spoke about his upbringing and family “I was the third child, so I was free to do whatever I wanted to. My brother used to drop me for games and my father used to watch.”