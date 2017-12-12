Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s Wedding Tops The Twitter Trend; Pouring Wishes From Everywhere

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) led congratulatory wishes for India skipper Virat Kohli, who on Monday married Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in a private ceremony in Italy.

The couple took to Twitter to announce their relationship and social media has melted ever since.

“Heartiest congratulations to this lovely pair. Wishing the couple a very happy married life,” read the message on the national cricket board’s Twitter handle.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh also took to the social networking site to congratulate the newly weds.

“Jug jug jeeve eh sohni Jodi ..@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma rab hamesha khush rakhe (May this beautiful couple enjoy a long life. May God keep them happy always),” Harbhajan’s tweet read.

Jug jug jeeve eh sohni Jodi ..@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma rab hamesha khush rakhe🤝❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xnb3APjpTa — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 11, 2017

Trending

Pacer Umesh Yadav also tweeted: “Happy married life both of you @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma have a wonderful life ahead may God bless u both with lots of happiness.”

Wish u both a very happy married life @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/yhRlFIeSD3 — tanya umesh yadaav (@tanya_wadhwa) December 11, 2017

“Best wishes to both of you on your wedding @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma. Wishing you a life filled with all the blessings and joys of life,” Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara wrote.

Best wishes to both of you on your wedding @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma. Wishing you a life filled with all the blessings and joys of life. — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 11, 2017

Former BCCI President Anurag Thakur also took to Twitter to wish Kohli and Anushka: “Heartiest congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for the new innings. Wishing you both all the best always!”

Heartiest congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for the new innings. Wishing you both all the best always! #VirushkaWEDDING — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) December 11, 2017

Ex-India Test opener Aakash Chopra wrote: “Shaadi Mubarak, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. May God bless you both with lots of happiness.”

Shaadi Mubarak, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma

May God bless you both with lots of happiness. 😊😇🙌 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 11, 2017

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also congratulated the couple, saying: “Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma on your wedding. May God Bless you two and give you happiness and a rewarding married life.”

Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma on your wedding. May God Bless you two and give you happiness and a rewarding married life. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 11, 2017

Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal wrote: “Congratulations to the beautiful couple @imVkohli pajji and @AnushkaSharma for their wedding.”

Congratulations to the beautiful couple @imVkohli pajji and @AnushkaSharma for their wedding. pic.twitter.com/zVbb878foa — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) December 11, 2017

Wrestler Geeta Phogat wrote: “Awww congratulations…you look soo cute together and wish you both happiness and love..@AnushkaSharma @imVkohli.”

Awww congratulations👏🏻👏🏻…you look soo cute together and wish you both happiness and love ❤ 😇 @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli https://t.co/eT9bVp9wel — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) December 11, 2017

The wedding was solemnised as per Hindu rituals at 2 p.m. in Italy with the bride and groom looking resplendent in ensembles by celebrated couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The couple, who has been together for four years, is said to have chosen a luxury heritage resort Borgo Finocchieto, a little over 100 km away from Florence, for their nuptials.

Ab yeh hui na real Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. My love to both @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli May God bless u with happiness & health pic.twitter.com/ymsT2Ay9Fh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2017

Congratulations and best wishes to the just married @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. You both look wonderful together. #Virushka pic.twitter.com/DqcQN7GrpC — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 11, 2017

Best of luck @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. Good wishes galore! Btw, much prefer ur individual names to the ‘Virushka’ combo! But your combo I’m sure will work beautifully. 😉 — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) December 12, 2017

Best wishes and love to the newlyweds @AnushkaSharma n @imVkohli Congratulations guys Happy married life. https://t.co/1j5wRoccgd — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) December 12, 2017

Many many congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! You both looked so happy and radiant… hope that is what the rest of your life together looks like, now and always! Lots of love ❤️ — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 12, 2017

Happy married life @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma

Make sure you link your Aadhar card with Marriage certificate before 31st December 2017 — Narendra Modi (@narendrermodi) December 12, 2017

@AnushkaSharma @imVkohli you guys make the cutest couple ever, congratulations ❤️❤️ may god bless you both with love and happiness 🤗 🤗🤗🤗 lots of love — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) December 12, 2017

So wonderful. Many congratulations to both the families. https://t.co/YfXuIyxXd6 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2017

Virat & Anushka .. wishes and blessings on this most auspicious day in your lives .. 🌹🌷🌺happiness and togetherness ever .. https://t.co/0VEpck9yWq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 11, 2017

Huge congratulations and tons of love to @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli ….beautiful couple and I wish them and their loved ones the best years ahead ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cI2PCrom38 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 11, 2017

Congratulations to the newly weds!! @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness & togetherness!! https://t.co/XGIhs49EYq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 11, 2017

Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. Wish you all the happiness on your beautiful journey together. https://t.co/Z4PZsoIK2M — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 11, 2017