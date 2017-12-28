Virat Kohli Opens Up About His Comeback Post Getting Married To Anushka Sharma

The newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma grabbed all the headlines since they got married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11. Their marriage tweet literally broke the internet and went on to become the golden tweet of the year!

After hosting grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai, Virat and Anushka flew to South Africa for the test series today early morning.

Before leaving for the test series, a press conference was held where Virat opened up about his marriage with Anushka. On being asked if it will be difficult to return to cricket post the marriage celebrations, he said, “Not difficult at all, I was away for something (marriage) which is much more important. That is a period that will always remain special for both of us. Switching back to cricket is not difficult at all because it is in my blood, like it is for every other team member and the team management as well, so getting back to professional front is not difficult at all.”

Trending

Virat further also said that he was preparing for the test series even after his busy schedule and marriage. “I haven’t done anything in the past three weeks. I have been training to get back to play in South Africa. Somewhere in your head you are always thinking about you have something important coming up, so subconsciously you are looking forward to it (South Africa tour). So, mentally I am very well prepared,” he said.

After getting hitched in Italy, both Anushka and Virat spent a quality time in Finland and the former had also shared a picture on her social media account. Now, the duo will ring in the New Year celebrations together in South Africa.