Virat Kohli just confessed his love for Anushka Sharma in the cutest possible way!

They have often been spotted together at airports and restaurants. She has been clicked in the gallery watching his match a number of times. Their love story is known to all but they never spoke about it. He had dropped major hints in the past but never opened up directly about his relationship with his alleged ladylove.

Much to their fans’ excitement, Virat Kohli has just expressed his love for Anushka Sharma publicly on Instagram! That too in a way, which is bound to give you major relationship goals.

On Wednesday, a day after Valentine’s Day, the Indian cricket skipper posted a selfie (seen above) with his actress girlfriend and captioned it, ‘Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤ @anushkasharma’.

It is an adorable pic where the celeb couple is seen sitting in the sun in a lawn. The handsome Virat and beautiful Anushka make a cute pair! Isn’t it?