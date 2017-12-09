Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s Wedding Functions To Be Held In Florence & Milan: Sources

From one of the most awaited weddings of Bollywood, the one on the top would be of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s. Amidst numerous rumours floating in, we guess there’s something genuine this time.

Anushka Sharma leaving for Italy with her Pandit & family, Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma applying for leave during the exact duration and many more things hinted towards only one thing – the duo getting hitched. Sources close to Bombay Times have revealed the wedding celebratory functions will be held in Florence and Milan between December 9 and 12.

A source close to the families revealed to Bombay Times, “The invitations have gone out to close friends and family. Only a few of Virat’s friends from Delhi have been invited — one is his childhood buddy, who used to play league cricket with him, and the other, who has been advising him on his fitness.”

Apart from all this, the news of Virat Kohli taking a break to not be part of the T20 and ODI matches against Sri Lanka has only thickened our doubts. India will play South Africa and Virat Kohli will be back by then to lead the team. The team will leave for South Africa December 27. Virat has also insisted his co-workers to let him be on ‘do not disturb’ more for these days.

Recently, Anushka’s spokesperson told IANS, “Anushka has gone on a break.”

The actress’ family members kept mum as they made their way into the airport.

“Any statement sir? Is Anushka getting married?” a reporter asked Anushka’s father, but was met with a stoic silence.

Her brother Karnesh, who is her partner in their production banner Clean Slate Films, was questioned, “What do you have to say about the rumours about Virat and Anushka getting married?”

“Nothing,” he said.

“Why are you all hiding it? Are they getting married or not?” the media persons persisted, but the questions fell on deaf ears.

Even Anushka went straight into the airport without responding to curious minds.