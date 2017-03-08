Virat Calls Anushka The Strongest Woman In His Life After His Mother!

It’s International Women’s Day today and while the world is celebrating it, so is Indian Cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. He took to Instagram to wish the two most important women in his life and they are none other than his mother and girlfriend, Anushka Sharma.

Virat posted a collage of himself along with his mother and Anushka and captioned it as, “Happy women’s day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms.”

Last month, celebrating Valentine’s Day, Virat had posted a picture with Anushka, declaring her to be the love of his life.

This sweet gesture from the cricketing legend, just made ‘Virushka’ them the cutest celebrity couple ever!