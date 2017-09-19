Virat And Anushka Are Planning To Open A Restaurant Together?

When we talk about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, every detail about their relationship is just interesting. The star couple has always shied away from talking about their relationship in public. However, they speak about it through their social media posts and outings together.

Every time a cricketer gets hitched to a Bollywood actress, fans start questioning Virat and Anushka about their plans to tie the knot. Now even though they are not yet finalizing their wedding, they have already planned to invest in a property together. The good news is that they want to open a restaurant! Isn’t this couple simply cool?

Now as per a leading tabloid, the lovely couple is planning to invest in real estate together. Anushka and Virat have apparently purchased a property on the town side of Mumbai and also in Delhi. Reports state that the duo is planning to open a restaurant in both the properties.

But before this Virat and Anushka will be seen together in a commercial. It was only a few days ago that the pictures of the two from the sets went viral. It is not yet clear what the advertisement is for, but given that Virat endorses an ethnic-wear brand, the photos could be from a commercial for the same.

The couple has always been giving us some serious couple goals. A few days back Virat changed her Instagram DP with Anushka and his picture which gave their fans a real treat. The couple also took a brief vacation to, New York, earlier this year. Virat had posted a photo of the two of them in New York City and had captioned it, ‘Much needed break with my’. Anushka is often seen accompanying Virat during his International cricket matches.

On the work front, Anushka is currently working on her home production Pari, while Virat recently became the fastest to reach the 30 hundred landmark in one-day internationals.