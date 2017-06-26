Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan in Malta. The others thugs- Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh have also joined these stars in Malta for the films first schedule.

Amitabh recently shared a candid photograph of himself along with Aamir on his Instagram. The picture was taken in Malta when Amitabh and Aamir were chilling out in a restaurant. Both actors are standing at a table and looking extremely relaxed. We wonder what they are talking about?

Take a look at the picture.

Their fans do not know how stars will look in the film but this picture really thrills their fans. It’s a confluence of two great minds and artists. Amitabh shared the picture along with this caption, THUGS OF HINDOSTAN in a short respite from the grueling shoot in Malta”.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films. Amid tight security and secrecy, the shooting of Thugs Of Hindostan is taking place in Malta.

Two days back Big B took to his blog and revealed how he stumbled upon a Polish girl, on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan, who claimed to be his biggest fan. The girl even sang Kajra Re for her idol, and everyone there could not help but give her a round of applause. “I look at her… She is young and shy and white Caucasian… and I wonder why she would want to do that, particularly because there is no indication that she would even know who I am, even though she has been told that the project she is on is an Indian film and these actors are the actors on the film. “I am suddenly surrounded by other crew members, who, I am somewhat surprised to note, are egging her on to do so… And so with great clarity of accent and tune she starts: ‘Aisi nazar … kajrare … kajrare, tere kaale kaale naina.’” Big B wrote in his blog post.

“She even does a few of the patent steps of the song… Everyone bursts into applause and I gently ask her, where she is from… From Poland.” Then another assistant walked up to him with a girl. “She says she has been a fan from when she was young, and that her first film was K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham…). She is from Kazakhstan.” he further added.

Trending :

Some pictures of Aamir with fans have also been floating on the internet. But this latest picture of Amitabh and Aamir beats all the revealed or leaked photos from the sets so far.