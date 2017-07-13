Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one couple from the Bollywood and cricket world who have never failed to make a relationship statement. The duo is always in the news for their romantic getaways. They keep their fans hooked to their vacation with adorable post on social media. Currently, the Jodi is chilling in New York. Virat has flown down to New York to spend time with his lady love Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma is in New York City to attend the 2017 IIFA Awards, to be held on July 14-15. As we spot Anusha and Virat together, we wish to see them walking down the Green Carpet of the IIFA 2017, hand in hand too, just like Anushka accompanies him at the stadiums. While Kohli is on a break after the Indian team’s tour of the West Indies, travelled to the Big Apple to support her. The couple has been spotted roaming on the streets of New York.

Take a look at the picture Virat shared here:

Much needed break with my ❤ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

In no time the picture hit more than one million likes! It was not very long back when Virat began sharing photos and posts confirming his relationship with Anushka. Often he has stated how important the actor is in his life. While Anushka has remained low-key about it and has never really expressed anything about Virat over social media, her confidence while making an appearance with him on any red carpet events show her love.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s romance stretches over a timeline of four years, starting 2013. The star couple briefly parted ways in 2015 but began making public appearances together March 2016 onwards.

We hope to see much more pictures of them soon!