A photograph showing superstar Rajinikanth and actor Nana Patekar bonding on the set of upcoming Tamil film Kaala Karikaalan, being directed by Pa. Ranjith, has gone viral on social media.

Sporting a happy smile, Rajinikanth and Nana are seen with arms around each other in the image.

Take a look at the snap here:

In the film, Rajinikanth and the “Ab Tak Chhappan” star will be seen locking horns.Nana Patekar plays a ruthless politician, while Rajinikanth will take him head on in the role of a slum lord-turned-gangster.

Having been shot for over a month in Mumbai, the film’s shoot will next shift here from 10th July. The next schedule of Kaala Karikaalan will be shot in a replica of Dharavi slum set.

The film is about a guy, who runs away from Tirunelveli in his childhood to Mumbai and becomes a powerful don living in the slums of Dharavi. He is Kaala to those who oppose him, and it is also a reference to his color.

While Kaala means dark in many languages, it also stands for Yama, the god of death. Rajinikanth will be playing a role of a gangster who brings justice to the wrongdoers in his own stule. Karikaalan, meanwhile, was a popular Chola king.

The film, produced by Dhanush, also stars Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, Samuthirakani and Sakshi Aggarwal.

The buzz is that Kaala will be Rajinikanth’s next release in summer of 2018 after Shankar’s 2.O. The film 2.0 also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles. The makers are currently promoting the film in Hollywood through a hot air balloon.

According to latest rumors, the superstar is supposed to join politics but looking at his busy schedule, we wonder whether politics is on his cards or not?