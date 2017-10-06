Vir Das To Perform In Hong Kong For Children Suffering From Cancer

Actor-comedian Vir Das is set to perform here for charities, including an initiative for children suffering from cancer. Production house AGP World is set to bring the stand-up act Battle Of Da Sexes on October 15 here.

Actor and stand-up comedian Kavi Shastri will start the battle with a 15-minute opening act by talking about evolution from a single cell organism to reaching the stage of an early man.

Vir will take over the battle and tickle the audience’s funny bone. The show has been organised by two charity foundations. The first one is International Humanitarian Award – The One, belonging to the Harilela group, and the second is The Helping Hands Foundation that works with children who are diagnosed with cancer.

Trending :

“This act chronicles the differences between men and women from a scientific point of view. It begins with the sexes’ approach towards language, goes onto analysing their bodies and spots the differences between their vanities. Then it progresses into literature, music, movies and covers leadership, politics, business, crime, sex and commitment. The show is laced with scientific facts,” Vir said in a statement.

It is produced by AGP World and written by Vir.

Ashvin Gidwani, Managing Director and Producer, AGP World, said the act is a unique concept that has wowed audiences all over the world.

Actor-comedian Vir Das is set to write and produce a new digital series with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani. The series will be a dark comedy to be set in Mumbai with a hint of thrill to it. Vir will also play the lead role in the show, to be produced by Weirdass Comedy and Emmay Entertainment.