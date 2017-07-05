Vir Das, Nikkhil Advani to collaborate for digital series

Actor-comedian Vir Das is set to write and produce a new digital series with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani. While the actor is passionate about acting and his stand-up comedy, he also has a flair for writing.

The series will be a dark comedy to be set in Mumbai with a hint of thrill to it. Vir will also play the lead role in the show, to be produced by Weirdass Comedy and Emmay Entertainment.

Talking about it, Vir said in a statement: “I had developed a concept and worked around the script. And it was something I wanted to work with someone who would understand the content of it, and thus the idea to work with Nikkhil came about.”

“When I told him about it, he was indeed excited and was an instant collaboration. It’s a dark comedy. Having a certain element of thrill, we can’t reveal the concept per se. We intend to have it as a 10 part series.”

Currently, their teams are working on the script, and the shooting for the series will start in September.

The past few months have been a whirlwind of sorts for Vir, who has been busy with international stand-up comedy tours, performing on the popular American talk show “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” — where the likes of Amy Schumer, Kevin Hart and Russell Peters have performed — and with his own Netflix show “Abroad Understanding”.

In June, Vir Das made it to an international Variety Magazine’s ’10 Comedians to Watch’ list of 2017.