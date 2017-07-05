Actor-comedian Vir Das is set to write and produce a new digital series with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani. While the actor is passionate about acting and his stand-up comedy, he also has a flair for writing.


The series will be a dark comedy to be set in Mumbai with a hint of thrill to it. Vir will also play the lead role in the show, to be produced by Weirdass Comedy and Emmay Entertainment.

Vir Das, Nikkhil Advani to collaborate for digital series
Talking about it, Vir said in a statement: “I had developed a concept and worked around the script. And it was something I wanted to work with someone who would understand the content of it, and thus the idea to work with Nikkhil came about.”

“When I told him about it, he was indeed excited and was an instant collaboration. It’s a dark comedy. Having a certain element of thrill, we can’t reveal the concept per se. We intend to have it as a 10 part series.”

Currently, their teams are working on the script, and the shooting for the series will start in September.

The past few months have been a whirlwind of sorts for Vir, who has been busy with international stand-up comedy tours, performing on the popular American talk show “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” — where the likes of Amy Schumer, Kevin Hart and Russell Peters have performed — and with his own Netflix show “Abroad Understanding”.

In June, Vir Das made it to an international Variety Magazine’s ’10 Comedians to Watch’ list of 2017.

