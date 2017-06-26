The trailer and audio of Dhanush and Kajol’s VIP 2, a sequel to his 2014 blockbuster filmVelai Illa Pattadhaari (VIP) is out now.

The two and a half minute trailer introduces us to Raghuvaran, a jobless graduate, played by Dhanush, and it looks like an extension of his own character from the first part.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth, it can be understood from the trailer that the story is about the face-off between Dhanush and Kajol, who plays a suave, conniving business woman.

The film, slated for July 28 release, also stars Amala Paul, Samuthirakani and Vivekh. VIP 2 marks the comeback of Kajol after two decades to Tamil filmdom. Produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, the film has music by Sean Roldan.

Kajol is returning to the big screen after 2015 released “Dilwale“, and Dhanush enjoys a huge fan following in the north after “Raanjhanaa” and “Shamitabh“.

Kajol and Dhanush together for the first time on the big screen, the makers wanted to ensure the title registers across pan-India, especially the north belt, considered as one of the major revenue earning territories, said a statement.

It was a unanimous decision by the makers of the comedy drama to have a catchy title for their film that the audience can easily relate to and accordingly decided to go ahead with “VIP 2 (Lalkar)“, read a statement.

“It was a strategic move to make sure the film reaches across all states. With Kajol and Dhanush coming together in a movie for the first time, the title has to connect with the masses.

“Both the actors have a huge fan base in the North, so we thought of leveraging it thereby keeping a more relatable and easy name for the audience,” said Soundarya.\

