Actor Dhanush on Wednesday confirmed the third part in the VIP franchise is on the cards and that he will return to action in it.

Basking in the success of VIP 2, Dhanush at the success meet event here said the third part is in the offing. “We will definitely make VIP 3 and I will act in it. I’ll write the story but we don’t know yet who will direct it,” Dhanush told the media.

Asked if Soundarya Rajinikanth, who helmed VIP 2, will return to direct the next part, he said: “We haven’t decided it. I’ll let the story decide who can direct at that point.” VIP 2, also featuring Kajol, has struck gold at the box office.

According to producer Kalaipuli Thanu, the film grossed over Rs 25 crore in its opening weekend worldwide.

“The film has turned out to be one of the most successful Tamil films of this year. In the US, the film’s opening has earned Dhanush a place among the top ten actors,” he said.

Thanu also said the Hindi version of the film is scheduled to release on Friday in around 1600 screens. The Telugu version is slated for release on August 25.

In VIP 2, Kajol essays Vasundhara Parameshwar, the owner of Vasundhara construction whereas Dhanush plays a role of an educated graduate Raghuvaran who is trying hard to find a job but isn’t getting selected anywhere. The film has been written by Dhanush and directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth. The comedy drama features the two powerhouse performers – Kajol and Dhanush together for the first time on the big screen. Kajol is returning to the big screen after 2015 released Dilwale, and Dhanush enjoys a huge fan following in the north after Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh.