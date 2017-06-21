Late veteran star Vinod Khanna’s son Sakshi Khanna is all set to make his Bollywood debut. Sakshi will be making his Bolly debut with none other than one of the biggest filmmakers of the present day, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

However, it seems Sakshi will have to wait some more time to make his Bollywood debut happen. This is because, the film, which he was supposed to star in, has been postponed. The film is supposed to be produced under the banner of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house SLB films. The yet untitled romantic drama is also supposed to mark the Bollywood debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra as a director. But Bhansali is presently too occupied with the shooting of his forthcoming period drama Padmavati, another magnum opus in the making.

Padmavati is based on Rani Padmini of Chittor, who was known for her beauty. History says that the Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji fell head over heels in love with her and attacked the Rajput kingdom to win her but the queen performed jauhar or self-immolation and killed herself to protect the honour of her kingdom. The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini aka Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. The film is eyeing a November release this year. And hence Sakshi will have to wait a little more.

Trending :

Sakshi Khanna is Vinod Khanna’s third son. His brothers Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Khanna are also Bollywood actors.

Vinod Khanna ruled Bollywood from the late 1960s and continued to work in films till he fell critically ill a couple of years back. After a prolonged battle with cancer, the veteran actor breathed his last on 27th April this year.