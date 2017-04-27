Veteran actor Vinod Khanna passed away today morning after a prolonged illness. The yesteryear star is survived by his wife Kavita and children Akshaye Khanna, Rahul Khanna and Sakshi.

Khanna managed to woo the audiences not only as a strapping male lead but also as a villain in many films. He starred in over 100 films as a lead. Vinod Khanna’s filmography has been illustrious and a proof of his robust star power.

He made a mark in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Mere Apne (1971), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), Parvarish (1977), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978) and so on.

His latest films include Salman Khan starrers Wanted, Dabangg (2010) and Dabangg 2. He was also seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale (2015).

Here’s a look at Vinod Khanna’s unseen pictures:

Khanna was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai in the first week of April and breathed his last at 11.20 a.m. on Thursday due to advanced bladder carcinoma.

The actor was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Gurdaspur in Punjab. He was into his fourth term as MP from the seat.

President Pranab Mukherjee also condoled the death of veteran Bollywood actor-turned-politician. “Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Vinod Khanna, a highly talented and acclaimed actor and MP,” the President tweeted.

A string of celebrities like Rajinikanth, Asha Bhosle, Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Shatrughan Sinha have paid tributes to veteran movie actor-politician. Since the sad news of his demise came this morning, producer Karan Johar who was geared up for the release of his big film Baahubali 2 tomorrow, canceled the grand red carpet event which was scheduled for today.

A statement was released by the makers saying, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved, the legendary Vinod Khanna. The demise has come as a huge shock to all of us. As a mark of respect for our dearly departed, the premiere event of ‘Baahubali : The Conclusion‘ is now cancelled. Love and remembrance, Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli and the entire team of Baahubali.”