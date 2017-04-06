Veteran actor turned politician Vinod Khanna was hospitalized at the HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre in Girgaon, Mumbai, due to severe dehydration on March 31. A picture of the actor from the hospital has gone viral recently and the veteran star looks weak and unrecognizable.

The picture from the hospital room shows Vinod Khanna with wife Kavita (second wife). The 70-year old actor looks extremely weak and pale in the picture. The sudden transformation of the actor is terribly shocking. Soon, there were rumours of Vinod Khanna suffering from blood cancer doing the rounds on the internet. However, the news is not at all confirmed.

Take a look at the picture of the actor from the hospital here:

While the hospital staff refused to give any information about the health of the actor, on April 4, Rahul Khanna issued a statement saying that the actor is suffering from severe dehydration. He said “Dad was hospitalized on Friday for severe dehydration. The situation was quickly brought under control, he’s doing much better and the doctors are looking to discharge him soon. Our family is most grateful for the extraordinary care he’s been receiving at the hospital and we are touched by all the good wishes pouring in.”

Vinod Khanna is Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Gurdaspur district of Punjab and has featured in films like Amar, Akbar, Anthony, Inkaar, Qurbani, Reshma Aur Shera among others.

He was last seen in last seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Dilwale in 2015, the film also starred actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

We hope a speedy recovery for the legendary actor.