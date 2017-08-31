Vinay Anand & Krushna Abhishek Come Together For A Multi-Starrer Film

Govinda’s nephews — actors Vinay Anand, known for his comic timing in ‘Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya‘, and comedian Krushna Abhishek will feature in an upcoming Hindi film based on today’s youth. The movie will be co-produced by Vinay’s banner Flying Horses, and 7 AJ World Entertainment and will be directed by debutant Ravi Sikander Anand. The multi-starrer is expected to go on floor next year.

Interestingly, the cousins, hailing from two diverse acting backgrounds, will be seen together in a film for the first time. While Krushna is a noted face on television, Vinay acquired stardom in the Bhojpuri film industry in the last few years.

Speaking of the film, the brothers will be seen essaying significant roles. Vinay says, “Krushna will have comedy to do in the film. I can just say that it will be a far better role than what he has done in his previous films. My role will be a surprise element for everyone. It’s nothing like what I have done before. I will soon divulge the names of two more superstars who will be a part of the cast.”

Trending :

Given their off screen bond, the brothers’ onscreen chemistry is bound to entertain the audience. Vinay Anand started off his career in Bollywood, soon became a popular name in the Bhojpuri industry. Whereas Krushna is widely appreciated for his several comedy shows on television. He is currently seen in the show titled The Drama Company along with veteran Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty.

On the other hand, the film featuring Vinay Anand and Krushna Abhishek is also said to have two superstars who will be a part of the cast but their names are being kept under wraps as of now. Produced by Vinay’s production banner Flying Horses as well as 7 AJ World Entertainment, the untitled venture is slated to release by mid-2018.