Hollywood star Vin Diesel feels Bollywood cinema is all about making magic, and says he is willing to cross over to the Indian film industry with a project that stars Deepika Padukone.

Diesel got a better understanding about the world of Bollywood after working with Deepika in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

“Just that the people who make these movies want to make magic like everybody else. I am not the type of person who finds differences in things; I like to find similarities in things,” hollywoodreporter.com quoted Diesel as saying.

When asked if given the chance, what kind of a role he would like to do in Bollywood, he said, “I’d do anything with Deepika Padukone in it!”

The actor had visited India last week for the premiere of “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage“.

The movie, a new instalment in the “xXx” series after the 2002 film “xXx” and the 2005 entertainer “xXx: State of the Union“, released in India on January 14, before anywhere else in the world. Directed by DJ Caruso, the film also stars Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.