Vikram Bhatt’s Maaya To Screen At The Marseille Web Fest In France

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s Maaya, which grabbed attention as the first Indian fictional work on BDSM (bondage, discipline, sadism and masochism), is heading to the Marseille web fest in France.

Maaya will be screened at the festival on October 20 and will be competing along with a bunch of other super successful web series from around the world, read a statement.

Vikram said: “When we made ‘Maaya’, we were a small motley group that believed in its future… the actors, the technicians and me. We wanted to say what we had not been able to ever… we wanted to use our freedom with responsibility.

“Today our voice has broken all borders and reached the outside world. We are both humbled and proud. Once I get there, I intend to meet the like-minded people of the world, learn from them, see what is going on, on the World Wide Web. The doors of the candy shop of the future have just opened. Let’s see what’s in store.”

The face of web series has changed rapidly and massively in the past few years in India and one of the names leading this change in the digital world in the country is Vikram Bhatt.

Having produced a number of successful web series, Vikram is now all set to take his bold web series “Maaya” to the prestigious Marseille web fest in France.