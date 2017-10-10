A week before his daughter Krishna dons the director’s hat, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has written an open letter to her, offering some words of wisdom on how to tackle fame and criticism. He has asked her not to pretend that she is not a product of nepotism.

Krishna will be directing a “web original”, and Vikram shared his advice with his daughter via Facebook.

He has asked her to not let the word ‘posterity’ bother her too much.

“After all we are entertainers and not historians,” Bhatt, who has been in the industry for over three decades and has helmed movies like Ghulam, Raaz and 1920.

He wants his journey to be “of some use after all”, and told her that filmmaking is eventually the business of entertainment.

“People come to us to be entertained. People don’t come to us for education, moral science classes or civic lessons. Don’t talk down to people or claim to know more than them. We really don’t know more than them. We just have a skill that is all,” he said.

He also warned her that she will never be “able to please everyone” and asked her not to even try.

“There will be some who will call you a product of nepotism and run you down. Don’t try to pretend that you are not. You are the product of nepotism and that is fine. I have worked hard all my life so that you have it easier than me,” he said.

But he added that nepotism will only give an opportunity, not a success.

“Success depends on talent and not opportunity. There are scores of examples of nepotism in this place that have failed, some even after more than one chance at it so remember it’s only your talent that will get you by in the final analysis,” he said.

Facing criticism will be the toughest, he added.

“Here is the golden rule for any filmmaker, make films for the people who pay to watch your films. Don’t listen to anyone who does not pay for he has no investment in you or your work,” he said.

Vikram asserted that apart from stories, nothing works in the Hindi film industry.

“Try new stories. You may fail and that is okay. Don’t be scared to fail. With time this place will make you fear failure but don’t fear it… Stay current. Stay innovative,” he added.

He also asked her to be a great human being.

“Lastly my love, don’t get caught up in this hall of fame business. Everything fades with time. However successful you are today, there will be a time when you will be forgotten. So live life to the fullest,” he said.