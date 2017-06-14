Vikram Bhatt, who’s known to scare his audience with horror films is set to bring back the 1920 franchise on the silver screen. The film will have Zareen Khan and Karan Kundra in lead roles.

“The point is to just not scare but to make the audience feel for the characters and to want them protected. 1921 is a film that goes beyond the genre. Why can’t the villain of a great love be a great evil,” Bhatt told about the film.

The film revolves around the lead cast dealing with their dark pasts and secrets to secure their present and future. It is about a struggle between life and death and is based entirely in Britain.

This is not Bhatt’s first tryst with the horror genre. He has worked on the Raaz series, Haunted 3D and 1920 franchise, among others. The film 1921, like 1920, will have a strong romantic and emotional premise between the lead pair.

Zareen will be essaying the role of a law student. The actress told IANS, “As a teenager, I always wanted to study law and I am glad that I got an opportunity to play a law student on screen at least.”

She is currently shooting for the film in London. Before that, she visited some law colleges and interacted with law students to observe their mannerism. Reading seems to be on her mind as last week she tweeted a photo of herself with the book “A Handful of Sunshine” by Bhatt. She captioned it: “There couldn’t have been a perfect timing than right now to start reading ‘A Handful Of Sunshine’ by my favorite Vikram Bhatt. Shoot Diaries, ‘1921‘.”

A few days ago, she had tweeted her photo which she captioned: “Here we go … it’s time to overcome your fears with ‘1921‘! New beginnings, super excited, let’s do this.”

It will be a two-month schedule and the horror film is slated to release by end of 2017.