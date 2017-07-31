Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in Commando 2. In the film, the actor gave a power-packed performance.Even though the movie doomed at the box office, Vidyut’s performance was highly appreciated.

Back in 1961, Shammi Kapoor had screamed ‘Yahoo! Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe’ as he went sliding down the snow slopes with debutante Saira Banu in Subodh Mukherjee’s Junglee. Half a century later, Vidyut Jammwal is now gearing up for another Junglee, and he will have a family of elephants for his company.

The actor will start shooting in October for this interesting project. The new movie will be an action adventure based on a man and elephants.

The movie will be directed by American-writer filmmaker Chuck Russell. The director is known for films like The Mask, Eraser, The Scorpion King and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. Earlier, there were reports of Rohan Sippy directing the movie but according to latest reports, the movie will be directed by this ace Hollywood director.

Trending :

Vidyut Jammwal, who has always been synonymous with action thriller films (Commando, Force etc), is again set work in this same genre. We hope the movie marks his best performance and see an interesting story on screen. The actor is also seen subsequently playing supporting roles in Tamil films.

On the work front, Vidyut will soon be seen in Milan’s Baadshaho. Recently, a character poster of the actor was released which gave us a glimpse of his suave look in the film. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

Are you waiting to see his new action avatar? Let us know in the comments!