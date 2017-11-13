Vidyut Jammwal’s Junglee To Release On 2018 Dussehra!

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Junglee is all set to make way for the audience on 19th October 2018.

The film is set to be an action-adventure thriller and is all set to treat the audience on Dussehra 2018.

The action thriller about a unique friendship between man and beast will roll early next year. Vidyut plays an animal loving vet out to uncover a deadly poaching racket that took away his father and wiped out his beloved elephant’s family.

Vidyut who has lived in Kerala, learned Kalaripayattu there, grown up in the midst of nature and with cats, dogs, and elephants as friends, connected with the subject instantly.

The film is directed by Hollywood Filmmaker Chuck Russel under the banners of Junglee Pictures, the film is set to release on 19th October 2018.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Vidyut spoke about the film, “Being trained in Kalaripayattu since the age of three and given my love for animals, I couldn’t have asked for a better script to showcase my potential. I consider myself really fortunate to get a chance to be part of a film that has a message of global significance. Above all being directed by the legendary Chuck Russell is any actor’s dream and I can’t wait to begin the shoot.”

Priti Shahani, President, Junglee Pictures, also said that Junglee will narrate a heart-warming story penned by Ritesh Shah. “Chuck was our first choice and we reached out to him thinking may be the story would appeal to him given that it raises an issue of global significance. And to our delight, Chuck agreed and he will be flying in next month to start the prep,” Shahani added.