Vidyut Jammwal’s film “Junglee“, which was scheduled to release on October 19 this year, will now open on April 5, 2019.

Vidyut shared the new release date with his fans and followers on Twitter on Monday.

We will go completely #Junglee at the theatres with the release of our film @JungleeMovie on 5th April 2019… Come and join the madness at a theatre near you… #BornJunglee #ReleaseDate #April5 @JungleePictures pic.twitter.com/3Sez6j4vkK — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 25, 2018

“Junglee” is about a unique relationship between man and elephants and was locked for release on Dussehra previously.

Backed by Junglee Pictures, it is directed by Chuck Russell, who has helmed Hollywood films such as “The Mask“, “Eraser” and “The Scorpion King“.

Vidyut essays the role of a veterinarian who on his homecoming to his elephant reserve, encounters and fights an international poachers racket.