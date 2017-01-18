SHARE

Here’s presenting the first look poster of the upcoming action flick Commando 2 starring Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Farhad.


The poster features Vidyut blindfolded with US currency notes. The 36 year- old actor shared the poster on his Twitter with the caption “Finding out the truth is commando’s first priority. Gear up for #Commando2 @relianceEnt @penmovies @sunshinepicture”

Take a look at the poster here:

Vidyut Jammwal Starrer Commando 2 First Look Teaser Poster Out

The movie is the second installment of Commando series and is based on the story of a commander who is on a mission to eradicate black money.

Directed by Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The film is all set to hit the screens on 3rd March, 2017.

