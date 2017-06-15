The third character poster from Baadshaho is out, featuring Vidyut Jammwal! The makers have been releasing some fantastic posters of the badass characters from the film.

Ajay Devgn is the badass in a bandana, Emraan Hashmi is the guns and roses badass and now Vidyut joins the gang as the badass with a badge.

Check out the character poster:

In the poster, Vidyut is seen sporting a mustache with a retro hairstyle. The actor pairs this look with a checkered suit and high neck black t-shirt.

The tagline on the poster is eye catchy which says, “1975 Emergency… 96 hours… 600 km… 1 armoured truck… Millions in gold and 6 Bada***s. ‘Baadshaho‘ sandstorm is coming.”

Baadshaho brings together the trio of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and director Milan Luthria seven years after their last collaboration – ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai‘. The film also stars Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz in lead roles alongside the leading men.

Director Milan had spilled the beans about the film in an interview with PTI where he quoted, “This is a historical fiction film. We have used some facts, there is a lot of stuff that was unusual and exciting. It (Emergency as subject) is a great backdrop for action and thrills. We have done extensive research on the subject.” The release of these posters sure intensifies the interest of the audience for this film’s release.

The film is slated to release on 1st September.

The trailer will be attached to Salman Khan’s Tubelight along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal!

We hope to see either Ileana D’Cruz or Esha Gupta character poster tomorrow! Anyway did you like this badass from the film?