So here’s yet another controversy surrounding the most controversial director Ram Gopal Varma. An obsessed Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and randomly challenged actor Vidyut Jammwal to have a street fight with Tiger Shroff, just to test his curiosity of “who’s better fighter btwn Tiger & Jammwal”. When Vidyut called Varma and asked why he is posting such tweets against him, Ram Gopal said he doesn’t have any issues with Vidyut and started abusing Tiger Shroff by calling Transgender.

Vidyut recorded the conversation and shared it on his SoundCloud account. The Commando 2 actor shared the link of the recorded audio on his twitter account and captioned it, “Forget the Shaolin Monk style, check out @RGVZoomin’s #drunkenmasterstyle”.

Check out RGV’s tweet series when when he challenged Vidyut to have a street fight with Tiger:

“As a martial arts fan am really curious about who’s better fighter btwn @iTIGERSHROFF and @VidyutJammwal ..I wish they will fight and prove”

“I personally think @iTIGERSHROFF is far better and he should challenge @VidyutJammwal for a real fight and prove to everyone that he’s best.”

“I am super sure @VidyutJammwal will run away if @iTIGERSHROFF challenges him for a hand to hand kick to kick fight in real.”

“My bet is on @iTIGERSHROFF and am sure he will prove he’s Bruce Lee ka baap by destroying @VidyutJammwal in an open challenge real fight”

“Correction of my earlier tweet is I heard @VidyutJammwal said ..I dint hear directly”

“If @iTIGERSHROFF openly challenges @VidyutJammwal for a direct real fight @VidyutJammwal will runaway to the Shaolin Temple”

“As a @iTIGERSHROFF fan am so waiting for him to throw an open challenge for a real fight to that b s t d e f x s n y @VidyutJammwal”

“In a real street fight I will bet everything on @iTIGERSHROFF becos I believe he will finish off @VidyutJammwal with just one single punch”

Though later the Sarkar 3 director apologised to both the actors by tweeting, “Though it was done in my usual fun way, I apologise to both @VidyutJammwal and @iTIGERSHROFF for the irritation caused”

He also tweeted, “I want to thank @ VidyutJammwal for the extraordinary expose not to the people about me,but for exposing me to myself about myself”