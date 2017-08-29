Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who will be seen in director Milan Luthria’s forthcoming movie Baadshaho, says he truly believes that a healthy mind can do wonders for people.

“I have always been an advocate of a healthy and active lifestyle. I truly believe a healthy mind can do wonders for people no matter what profession one belongs to,” Vidyut said in a statement.

The actor conducted a fitness session for the employees of online fashion e-tailer Jabong. Vidyut made a secret entry and enthralled the employees, and gave them fitness tips.

“I had an amazing time working out and sharing fitness tips with the passionate bunch at Jabong,” he added.

In Baadshaho, Vidyut will be seen playing the character of an army officer. The film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta, is releasing on September 1.

Back in 1961, Shammi Kapoor had screamed ‘Yahoo! Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe’ as he went sliding down the snow slopes with debutante Saira Banu in Subodh Mukherjee’s Junglee. Half a century later, Vidyut Jammwal is now gearing up for another Junglee, and he will have a family of elephants for his company.The actor will start shooting in October for this interesting project. The new movie will be an action adventure based on a man and elephants.

The movie will be directed by American-writer filmmaker Chuck Russell. The director is known for films like The Mask, Eraser, The Scorpion King and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. Earlier, there were reports of Rohan Sippy directing the movie but according to latest reports, the movie will be directed by this ace Hollywood director.