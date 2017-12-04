Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu In Trouble, To Get A Notice From FDA?

Just a few minutes back, we informed you that Vidya Balan’s most loved film, Tumhari Sulu bagged three awards at the Star Screen Awards 2017.

But now, there are reports that Tumhari Sulu has been surrounded by a controversy for using a particular cough syrup in the film.

T-Series and North India based pharmaceutical company, Torque might receive a notice for not adding an advisory before promoting a cough syrup as a part of movie promotions. According to a report in IndianExpress.com, the officials from Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) said a notice might be sent to Vidya Balan too. The FDA commissioner Pallavi Darade said that the advertisement campaign has violated the basic norm of advising the readers to exercise caution while using the medicine.

While promoting the film, Vidya was seen in a Torex cough syrup advertisement where she is coughing while anchoring a show at a radio station. She says in the advertisement, “Sulu ke har safar mein uska saathi, Torex cough syrup ho, toh alvida khashi.” Soon after this, Dr. Tushar Jagtap, a medical activist wrote to FDA saying that the wide advertising campaign promotes self-medication.

When IndianExpress.com spoke to the officials of T-Series, they said, “We have nothing to do with the product it’s purely an integration in film promotion. The brand shall be answerable for any query.”

This is by far one of the best performances by our own Sulu aka Vidya. Meanwhile, the whole team of Tumhari Sulu is celebrating the success of their film as it recently crossed the 30 crore mark at the box-office. This film has also helped Vidya as her previous few films have tanked at the box office despite giving some great content. Tumhari Sulu has definitely worked for Vidya and many have also praised for her work as Sulu.