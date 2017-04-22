No language can express the power and beauty and heroism of a mother’s love– Edwin H Chapin

There is nothing more positive than the power of mothers. T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment, the producers of the upcoming Vidya Balan-comedy, Tumhari Sulu, believe that the most auspicious way to start off a new project is with the blessings of mothers.

The shooting of Tumhari Sulu, due to commence on 23rd April, was preceded by an office pooja. The mothers of producers, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram, and director Suresh Triveni, brought sweets to the office and took part in a small pooja together, in the presence of Vidya Balan. Producer Bhushan Kumar’s mother was in Delhi and could not make it.

Even after the runaway success of Neerja, Atul maintained that the blessings of Neerja’s mother, Rama Bhanot, had taken the project through. Taking a leaf out of that, he suggested that the pooja should be done by the mothers. There was great positivity, energy and emotion in the room when the mothers converged.

Producer Tanuj Garg expressed, “Mothers are special and we thought it would be wonderful to have their blessings for our labour of love.”

Tumhari Sulu will be shot entirely in Mumbai. The shooting wraps in June 2017.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram Maini and is slated to release on December 1, 2017.

Vidya Balan was last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan, which hit theatres on 14th April. Vidya played a brothel madam in the partition drama, which is the Hindi adaptation of Srijit’s award-winning Bengali movie Rajkahini. In Rajkahini, the role of Begum Jaan was played by Tollywood superstar Rituparna Sengupta. Srijit’s two leading ladies, Vidya and Rituparna have been showered with praises by critics as well as loved by the audience for their performance in the respective films.