Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu is hitting headlines ever since its announcement. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu is a comic, slice-of-life film that also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, and RJ Malishka, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film. The actress will essay the role of a radio jockey named Sulochana, fondly known as Sulu, in Tumhari Sulu.

It has been in the news since the teaser released and people are just loving it! It looked like the movie is going to be a fun ride. In a minute-long clip, we see Vidya practicing for her late night radio show. But as she does so, the onlookers have their eyes and ears popping.

That is because she is an innocent, simple, saree clad housewife who is seen talking to the listeners with a sexy voice. The teaser says, “Sometimes you don’t need wings to fly”. The Begum Jaan star is seen donning a cape considering herself as a Supergirl.

Meanwhile, the buzz now is that the release date of the movie is preponed. Tumhari Sulu, which was slated for release on 1 Dec 2017 will now release on 24 Nov 2017.

Balan essays the role of a late night Radio jockey in Mumbai. The film stars actor Manav Kaul as Vidya Balan’s husband and actress Neha Dhupia as Vidya’s Boss. It is directed by noted ad-filmmaker Suresh Triveni.

Vidya Balan was last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan, which hit theatres on 14th April. Vidya played a brothel madam in the partition drama, which is the Hindi adaptation of Srijit’s award-winning Bengali movie Rajkahini.In Rajkahini, the role of Begum Jaan was played by Tollywood superstar Rituparna Sengupta. Srijit’s two leading ladies, Vidya and Rituparna have been showered with praises by critics as well as loved by the audience for their performance in the respective films. Tumhari Sulu is produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment. Tumhari Sulu hits the theatres on 24th November for you!