‘Kahaani 2’ declared tax-free in UP

Actress Vidya Balan’s latest suspense thriller “Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh” has been declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh.

“In the past two weeks we’ve actually had people tell us that this film deserves to be made tax free so that more and more families can watch it. I’m so thrilled to know that ‘Kahaani 2‘ has been made tax free in Uttar Pradesh,” Vidya, who plays the title role in the film, said in a statement.

Jointly produced by Kushal Kantilal Gada, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada and Sujoy Ghosh, ‘Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh‘, which also stars Arjun Rampal, talks about the sensitive issue of child abuse.

“We are extremely delighted with the UP government’s decision on making ‘Kahaani 2‘ tax free. I’m glad they took notice of the sensitive and core issue of child abuse that we tried to bring out to the audiences,” Jayantilal Gada (Pen) added.

“Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh” is the second installment of the 2012 suspense thriller franchise “Kahaani“, directed by Ghosh.