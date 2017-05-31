Vidya Balan’s upcoming film Tumhari Sulu will have Sridevi’s chartbuster Hawa Hawai (from the 1987 blockbuster, Mr. India) revamped. The actress will be seen dancing to this signature Sridevi number.

The film is a slice-of-life family drama, produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment, and directed by renowned ad-man Suresh Triveni. The iconic number is being recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, whose recent transformations of Humma Humma and Tamma Tamma were big hits.

The makers felt that instead of getting the track re-sung by a new voice, it would be wise to retain Kavita Krishnamurthy’s voice, as the track was synonymous with her unique vocals.

Talking about the song, the director of the film, Suresh Triveni stated to a leading tabloid, “Music plays an important role in our film as it is set in the world of radio. The song isn’t just a promotional track. It appears at an important point in the story.”

He further added, “Vidya’s Sulu is a big fan of Sridevi and we wanted to pay a true tribute to the original, reviving it in its full glory.” Suresh also spoke about the rehearsal of the song, he said, “Vidya and Neha will start rehearsing in a week and we will shoot the final song sometime in mid-June. It will have the right balance of the original’s charm and a contemporary vibe.”

When asked about the look of the actors in the song, Triveni said, “You might see some glimpses in terms of the moves, but the look will be our interpretation of the original visuals. We haven’t zeroed down on the final look yet though.”

Director Triveni concluded, “I am elated to have such a cult number in the film. It plays a key role in the film and is not just a remix for the end credits. Our intention is to pay a true tribute to the original and revive it in its full glory. I am looking forward to the flower power team of Vidya and Neha (Dhupia) to break a leg.”

Balan essays the role of a late night Radio jockey in Mumbai. The film stars actor Manav Kaul as Vidya Balan’s husband and actress Neha Dhupia as Vidya’s Boss. Rajeev Surti will choreograph the celebratory track in June.

“Tumhari Sulu” hits the theatres on 1st December for you!

