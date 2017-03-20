T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment’s comedy, Tumhari Sulu, will go into shooting within a fortnight of the release of her next film Begum Jaan on April 14.

This means that power-house performer Vidya Balan will not take a break following the release and will dive straight into a second round of look tests, script readings and diction coaching for ‘Tumhari Sulu’, being directed by noted ad-man Suresh Triveni.

Applauded for every role that she enhances with utmost perfection, Balan is known for her impeccable real-life comic timing. She will be seen in a completely different comic avatar after a long time.

As the character of Sulu (Sulochana), a simple, happy-go-lucky house-wife, stumbles upon a job of a night RJ (radio jockey), music is a crucial element of the film. Vidya’s fortnight-long prep will therefore consist of choreography rehearsals as well.

The soundtrack will comprise four diverse multi-genre songs scored by different composers. While the dance number will be a full-blown Bollywood-style dhamaka, the romantic number will be pleasant, candid and spontaneous. The street hip-hop number and the soulful mood number will have their own distinctive moves. As each song genre is different from the other, the choreography will be unique, with several renowned choreographers being roped in for the respective genres.

Says Vidya, “I’ve begun to enjoy dancing..it’s fun. Tumhari Sulu has a great array of songs and I’m looking forward to the rehearsals.”

Director Suresh Triveni adds, “Music, and therefore choreography, are integral to the film. They take the story forward. We are working hard on devising unique, candid styles for the tracks. The team is putting together reference video edits for each song and we are working with our production designer, cameraman and choreographers on everything from the color palette of the songs to how they will be shot to the moves.”

‘Tumhari Sulu’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram Maini. It releases on December 1.