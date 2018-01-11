Vidya Balan To Play Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, In Film Or A Web Series

After spreading magic as Sulu in Tumhari Sulu, Vidya Balan is now all set to play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

She will be seen in a project based on journalist-author Sagarika Ghose’s book Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister.

Recently, Vidya said in a statement, “I am happy to have acquired the rights to Sagarika Ghose’s “Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister” because I have always wanted to play Indira Gandhi. I haven’t decided yet whether it should be a film or a web series, but that will take a while anyway.”

Even Sagarika too took to her Facebook and announced this great news. She wrote, “Elated to announce that I just signed the contract for the movie rights of my book, “Indira, India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister” with Vidya Balan and Roy Kapur Productions. Most excited to see “Indira” on screen!”

She also called Vidya an ace. Soon after this news broke, congratulatory messages started pouring in on social media. Replying to a tweet, Sagarika wrote, “You know not only is @vidya_balan a superb Indira, I’ve always thought @AkshayeOfficial looked a bit like Feroze Gandhi!”

In other tweets, Sagarika also tweeted that she thinks that adapting the book to a web series would be a good option, something like Netflix’s The Crown and House Of Cards.

The book, published by Juggernaut Books, is a no-holds-barred biographical portrait that looks for answers to lingering issues from why Indira Gandhi revoked the Emergency to her son Sanjay’s curious grip over her and from her bad marriage and love affairs to her dangerous religious politics.

Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister was pitched by the publishers to the film and screen community at the Word to Screen Market 2017, organised by the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Well, this one will be very special for all of us and extremely special for Vidya too!

Last we saw Vidya in Tumhari Sulu and she was loved by everyone. The film was a hit at the box office as it collected a total amount of 34.25 crore.