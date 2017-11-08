Vidya Balan Is Not Doing Meena Kumari Biopic Anymore, Here’s The Real Reason Why

Vidya Balan was in news for doing the biopic of yesteryear’s legend Meena Kumari. But we now we know she has walked out from that project, let’s see why she has taken this step.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, she confirmed “No, I’m not doing the Meena Kumari-biopic anymore. It didn’t quite work out. I love Meena Kumari. If I had a girl crush on somebody, it would be her. If she was alive, I’d probably land up to see her all the time. I am that fascinated by her. I always wanted to play her.”

She also reveals the real reason behind taking the decision, “The script has to do justice. It can’t just be a sensational account of her life, even if she is not around. It has to present different episodes of her life and not just the ones that will grab eyeballs. So, I decided not to do it.”

She also feels that makers were trying to just grab the eyeballs instead of telling the entire story, she adds “I did The Dirty Picture, there was sensationalism in that but that was Silk. But for everything, you can’t just focus on the sensational bits of a person’s life. I am happy to do the controversial bits as long as it’s a well-rounded perspective. Also, biopics are very sensitive and they need to be done for the right reasons. You can’t make a biopic on Meena Kumari just because you feel sab dekhenge. Even if the person is not around, I have too much respect for her as an artiste, to just present a one-sided story of hers.”

On the film front, Vidya is looking forward to her film Tumhari Sulu.

The story of Tumhari Sulu — releasing on November 17 — revolves around a middle-aged ordinary housewife Sulochona aka Sulu who is a happy-go-lucky person with an extraordinary calibre.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film tells the story of how the housewife, who lives with her husband and son, tries hard to add spice to their lives.