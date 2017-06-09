Sulu (Vidya Balan) might hail from a middle-class home but her on-screen office in the under-production comedy, Tumhari Sulu, will be far from that.

The producers T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment and director Suresh Triveni are creating a costly, up-market and swanky set for a radio station where Sulu becomes a night radio jockey (RJ).

Ditching the idea of shooting at a real radio station, the makers are believed to have hired 16,000 square feet of prime space on a top floor in an upcoming plush office building in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai’s most expensive commercial district.

The elaborate set which is being readied for a June shoot with Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia, Malishka and a host of actors, will take a fortnight to come up and has more than hundred workers deployed to get it ready. Strict security has been placed around the set, which will be kept cool in the summer heat with multiple air-conditioning ducts.

Ace Production Designer Dhara Jain who is responsible for it, said, “I’ve followed what is known as the industrial pop style. The plan was to break away from the stereotypical industrial structure and give the place a cool, handsome look. It is modular but very Memphis style with mixed medium artwork. It is international and people-friendly; very European in its look and feel. It is nothing like what a radio office in India looks. We wanted to make it inspirational for Sulu. She should feel like Alice in Wonderland. This has been one of my most challenging and fulfilling film assignments till date in terms of scale.”

Commented director Suresh Triveni, “To call the set spectacular, would be an understatement. We’ve pulled all stops on this one. I am looking forward to shooting here, which will show the diametrically opposite home and office worlds of Sulu.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram, TUMHARI SULU releases worldwide on Dec 1st, 2017.